Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 Dodge Charger

148,918 KM

Details

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Charger

SE

12517726

2014 Dodge Charger

SE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,918KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C3CDXBG2EH106509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,918 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-XXXX

613-218-3354

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

613-218-3354

613-218-3354

2014 Dodge Charger