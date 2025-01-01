Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows</b><br> <br> Who says compacts need to be boring? This Dodge Dart is an exciting offering in a competitive segment. This 2014 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. Its neither boring, basic, nor bland. Its been engineered without compromise with a powertrain thats both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what youve been missing with this Dodge Dart. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBB0ED680988 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBB0ED680988</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

VIN 1C3CDFBB0ED680988

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13113
  • Mileage 0

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
