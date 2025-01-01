$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Dart
SXT
2014 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1C3CDFBB0ED680988
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13113
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
Who says compacts need to be boring? This Dodge Dart is an exciting offering in a competitive segment. This 2014 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBB0ED680988.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2014 Dodge Dart