2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER413936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG0ER413936.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan