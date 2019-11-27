Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD and Stow N Go

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD and Stow N Go

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$12,533

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,124KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4378350
  • Stock #: V0538A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER179885
Grey
Black
Minivan / Van
Automatic
4-door

On Winter Tires and comes with Summer tires! DVD Player, Back Up Camera, Stow N Go Seats, Keyless Entry, Tri-Climate Control and much more. Best selling minivan for 35 Years! Come see this affordable trade-in before it's gone. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

