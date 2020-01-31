Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,842KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4672950
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER384875
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
- Certified
- No Accidents
- Power Windows
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- CarFax Available
- 30 Days Dealers Warranty
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
L/100Km City: 12.2
L/100Km Hwy: 7.9

Mechanical Equipment

160 Amp Alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6049# Gvwr
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Interior Equipment

2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Exterior Equipment

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Chrome Grille
Clearcoat Paint
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment

4 Speakers
Fixed Antenna
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Factory Options

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

