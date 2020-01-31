2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

- Certified

- No Accidents

- Power Windows

- Keyless Entry

- Cruise Control

- Air Conditioning

- CarFax Available

- 30 Days Dealers Warranty

- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255

1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON

PrioAutoSales.com

Info@prioautosales.com



Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM



Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.



Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L

L/100Km City: 12.2

L/100Km Hwy: 7.9



Mechanical Equipment



160 Amp Alternator

3.16 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

6049# Gvwr

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

76 L Fuel Tank

Block Heater

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Front Anti-Roll Bar



Interior Equipment



2 Seatback Storage Pockets

3 12V DC Power Outlets

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Air Filtration

Analog Display

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Day-Night Rearview Mirror



Exterior Equipment



Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Chrome Grille

Clearcoat Paint

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Front License Plate Bracket

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels



Safety Equipment



Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Driver Knee Airbag

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Rear Child Safety Locks

Side Impact Beams



Entertainment Equipment



4 Speakers

Fixed Antenna

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls



Factory Options



ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Additional Features Automatic

FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.