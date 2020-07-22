Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

50,116 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Clean Carproof Low Mileage Power Grp

Clean Carproof Low Mileage Power Grp

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

50,116KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5414993
  • Stock #: P1033
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER313182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,116 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival. Clean Carproof, Great value and loaded with options. Clean Carproof, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Key-less Entry and much more, Won't Last! Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram! Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why most people buy from Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram. Our state of the art facility is sure to make your automotive buying experience that much more memorable. All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report and our 135 point safety inspection by certified mechanics. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. To apply right now for financing use this link: Get approved!! Can't find what your looking for?? Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)656-6526 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 510 Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5 and online at www.barrhavenjeepdodgeram.com Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Bodyside mouldings
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Speakers: 4
Curb weight: 2,050kg (4,519lbs)
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Transmission: multi-speed automatic
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Approach angle: 14 deg
Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Departure angle: 19 deg
Passenger volume: 4,420L (156.1 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 934 L (33 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 17
Display: analog
Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0)
3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.5)
Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8)
Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7)
Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2)
Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7)
Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5)
3rd row legroom: 830mm (32.7)
Rear headroom: 999mm (39.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,628mm (64.1)
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,651mm (65.0)
Exterior height: 1,751mm (68.9)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

