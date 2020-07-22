2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Bodyside mouldings

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability MP3 decoder Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Rear cargo: liftgate Speakers: 4 Curb weight: 2,050kg (4,519lbs) Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Transmission: multi-speed automatic Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6') Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs) Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.) Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km Approach angle: 14 deg Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Departure angle: 19 deg Passenger volume: 4,420L (156.1 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs) Interior cargo volume: 934 L (33 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 17 Display: analog Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0) 3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9) Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.5) Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8) Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7) Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2) Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7) 3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7) Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7) Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5) 3rd row legroom: 830mm (32.7) Rear headroom: 999mm (39.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,628mm (64.1) Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km Rear hiproom: 1,651mm (65.0) Exterior height: 1,751mm (68.9)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.