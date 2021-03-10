2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified

$12,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 7 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6780476

6780476 Stock #: 00898

00898 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER334260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 118,759 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.