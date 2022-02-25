Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,797 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4dr Wgn SE

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

116,797KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8272710
  • Stock #: 01458
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER287361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

