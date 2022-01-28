Menu
2014 Fiat 500

55,614 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Fiat 500

2014 Fiat 500

L 5dr Hb Sport

2014 Fiat 500

L 5dr Hb Sport

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8245710
  Stock #: 01431
  VIN: ZFBCFABHXEZ008181

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 01431
  Mileage 55,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

