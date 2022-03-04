Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Fiat 500

107,874 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2014 Fiat 500

2014 Fiat 500

L 5DR HB TREKKING

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500

L 5DR HB TREKKING

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8491652
  2. 8491652
  3. 8491652
  4. 8491652
  5. 8491652
  6. 8491652
  7. 8491652
  8. 8491652
  9. 8491652
  10. 8491652
  11. 8491652
  12. 8491652
  13. 8491652
  14. 8491652
  15. 8491652
  16. 8491652
  17. 8491652
  18. 8491652
  19. 8491652
  20. 8491652
  21. 8491652
  22. 8491652
  23. 8491652
  24. 8491652
  25. 8491652
  26. 8491652
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8491652
  • Stock #: 01561
  • VIN: ZFBCFADH6EZ023340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01561
  • Mileage 107,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2018 Kia Forte LX AUTO
 44,876 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Mustang 2D...
 106,236 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Scion FR-S 2DR ...
 127,901 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory