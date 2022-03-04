$15,983+ tax & licensing
$15,983
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2014 Ford Edge
2014 Ford Edge
Sport - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$15,983
+ taxes & licensing
212,211KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8548808
- Stock #: P-0145A
- VIN: 2FMDK4AK2EBA87033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $16462 - Our Price is just $15983!
With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 212,211 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4AK2EBA87033.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
Premium Sound Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2