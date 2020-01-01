2014 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
+ taxes & licensing
2.0L EcoBoost Titanium AWD and absolutely LOADED !! Finished in Ruby Red w/black leather interior, navigation, memory system, blind spot monitoring system (BLIS), Cross traffic alert, heated seats, front sensing system, rear view camera with park assist sensors, SONY audio, panoramic sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, privacy glass, Microsoft Sync, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, power liftgate, dual climate contr ol, rain-sensing windshield wipers, push button start, A M/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB inputs, SecuriCode invisible keypad, automatic HID (xenon) headlamps/fog lights, 110V access, tow package, advanced key entry, roof rails, window visors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start!! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, titanium
