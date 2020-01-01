Menu
2014 Ford Escape

171,243 KM

$12,466

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

TITANIUM AWD | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SU

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

171,243KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6306345
  • Stock #: 200860
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98EUC11543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 171,243 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L EcoBoost Titanium AWD and absolutely LOADED !! Finished in Ruby Red w/black leather interior, navigation, memory system, blind spot monitoring system (BLIS), Cross traffic alert, heated seats, front sensing system, rear view camera with park assist sensors, SONY audio, panoramic sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, privacy glass, Microsoft Sync, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, power liftgate, dual climate contr ol, rain-sensing windshield wipers, push button start, A M/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB inputs, SecuriCode invisible keypad, automatic HID (xenon) headlamps/fog lights, 110V access, tow package, advanced key entry, roof rails, window visors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start!! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, titanium

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

