Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

127,204 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 6640235
  2. 6640235
  3. 6640235
  4. 6640235
  5. 6640235
  6. 6640235
  7. 6640235
  8. 6640235
  9. 6640235
  10. 6640235
  11. 6640235
  12. 6640235
  13. 6640235
  14. 6640235
  15. 6640235
  16. 6640235
  17. 6640235
  18. 6640235
  19. 6640235
  20. 6640235
  21. 6640235
  22. 6640235
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,204KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6640235
  • Stock #: 00861
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G90EUD34809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00861
  • Mileage 127,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
No Accidents
Bluetooth
Rear-View Camera
All Wheel Drive
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Carfax Available
30 Days Dealerships Warranty Included
Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Nepean, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Sentra F...
 53,216 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento LX ...
 67,928 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 127,204 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory