2014 Ford Escape

133,801 KM

Details Description Features

$14,427

+ tax & licensing
$14,427

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE | ECOBOOST 4WD | NEW ARRIVAL | PARK SENSORS

2014 Ford Escape

SE | ECOBOOST 4WD | NEW ARRIVAL | PARK SENSORS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,427

+ taxes & licensing

133,801KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8133361
  Stock #: 220044
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX1EUC39609

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 133,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped AWD ECOBOOST with SE Package including rear view camera with parking sensors, 17'' alloy wheels, heated seats, keypad access, full power group including power seats, automatic headlamps/fog lights, tow hitch receiver, dual climate control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

