2014 Ford Escape

$14,427 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 8 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8133361

8133361 Stock #: 220044

220044 VIN: 1FMCU9GX1EUC39609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 133,801 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.