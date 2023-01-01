$22,871+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,871
+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,871
+ taxes & licensing
91,167KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10205805
- Stock #: A5059
- VIN: 1FTPF1EFXEKE99594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A5059
- Mileage 91,167 KM
Vehicle Description
V8...4X4...8FT BOX! ALL THE POWER OPTION, A/C, HARD TONNEAU COVER AND MORE! SAFETY INCLUDED...WE FINANCE...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7