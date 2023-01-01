Menu
2014 Ford F-150

91,167 KM

Details Description Features

$22,871

+ tax & licensing
$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

91,167KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205805
  • Stock #: A5059
  • VIN: 1FTPF1EFXEKE99594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A5059
  • Mileage 91,167 KM

Vehicle Description

V8...4X4...8FT BOX! ALL THE POWER OPTION, A/C, HARD TONNEAU COVER AND MORE! SAFETY INCLUDED...WE FINANCE...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

