2014 Ford F-150

147,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

12419160

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF1EKD34755

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,500 KM

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2014 Ford F-150