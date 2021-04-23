Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

96,941 KM

Details Description Features

$13,852

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,852

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

RECARO LEATHER | NAVIGATION | ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

RECARO LEATHER | NAVIGATION | ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7018700
  2. 7018700
  3. 7018700
  4. 7018700
  5. 7018700
  6. 7018700
  7. 7018700
  8. 7018700
  9. 7018700
  10. 7018700
  11. 7018700
  12. 7018700
  13. 7018700
  14. 7018700
  15. 7018700
  16. 7018700
  17. 7018700
  18. 7018700
  19. 7018700
  20. 7018700
  21. 7018700
  22. 7018700
  23. 7018700
  24. 7018700
  25. 7018700
  26. 7018700
  27. 7018700
  28. 7018700
  29. 7018700
  30. 7018700
  31. 7018700
  32. 7018700
  33. 7018700
  34. 7018700
  35. 7018700
  36. 7018700
  37. 7018700
  38. 7018700
  39. 7018700
  40. 7018700
  41. 7018700
  42. 7018700
  43. 7018700
  44. 7018700
  45. 7018700
  46. 7018700
  47. 7018700
Contact Seller

$13,852

+ taxes & licensing

96,941KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7018700
  • Stock #: 210403
  • VIN: 3FADP4GX3EM208827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,941 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS & Stunning 6-Speed manual hatchback ST w/navigation, Premium RECARO heated leather trimmed seats, sunroof, SONY Audio, 17'' Premium RADO gray premium painted alloys w/ Red calipers, Microsoft Sync 3.0, climate control, cruise control, rear spoiler, power group, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, electronic compass, traction control, split folding rear seats and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Just another example of exceptionally clean and reliable Car-On vehicles. See us first. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, ST

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2020 Hyundai KONA EV...
 27,476 KM
$37,726 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius c ...
 83,929 KM
$14,826 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 QUAD C...
 97,035 KM
$28,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory