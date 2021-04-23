2014 Ford Fiesta

$13,852 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 9 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7018700

7018700 Stock #: 210403

210403 VIN: 3FADP4GX3EM208827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 96,941 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Tonneau Cover Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.