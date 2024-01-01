$2,153+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
SE SOLD AS IS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$2,153
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,456KM
VIN 1FADP3F21EL267490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control
Compare at $2218 - Our Price is just $2153!
From its sleek exterior to its comfortable interior, the Ford Focus is attractive inside and out. The fact that it's both great on gas and fun to drive make it hard to resist. This 2014 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 158,456 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3F21EL267490.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $52.22 with $0 down for 24 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2014 Ford Focus