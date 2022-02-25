$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Connect Inc.
613-737-6534
2014 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2
613-737-6534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
207,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8287104
- VIN: NM0GS9F78E1141608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 207,147 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2