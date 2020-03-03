2014 GMC Savana

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Additional Features oil life monitor

Body, standard

Transmission oil cooler, external

Alternator, 145 amps

Frame, ladder-type

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover

Floor covering, Black rubberized-vinyl front

Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III

Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger

Assist handle, front passenger

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded

Bumper, front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Appearance Package or (YF1) RV Package is ordered.)

Cold weather provisions

Grille, Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps

License plate, front mounting provisions

Mirrors, outside delete * Vehicle will be built without mirrors unless ordered *

Wipers, front intermittent wet arm -inc: pulse washers

Driver information centre -inc: fuel range, average speed, oil life, fuel used, ice warning, engine hours, average fuel economy, tachometer, maintenance reminders

Heater and defogger -inc: front & side window defoggers

Instrumentation, analog -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure

Lighting, interior -inc: dome light, door handle-activated switches

Power outlets -inc: (2) aux 12V on engine console cover

Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free -inc: rundown protection, retained accessory pwr

Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 124.9L

Suspension, front independent -inc: coil springs, stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle -inc: multi-leaf springs

Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted

Audio system, radio provisions only -inc: alarm warning chimes, radio wiring harness, radio antenna, (2) front door speakers

Air bag deactivation switch, frontal, passenger-side (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

Flasher, heavy duty, light emitting diode (LED),

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.