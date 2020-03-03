2014 GMC Savana

- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Safety
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Additional Features
- oil life monitor
- Body, standard
- Transmission oil cooler, external
- Alternator, 145 amps
- Frame, ladder-type
- Steering, power
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
- Floor covering, Black rubberized-vinyl front
- Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
- Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
- Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
- Assist handle, front passenger
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
- Bumper, front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Appearance Package or (YF1) RV Package is ordered.)
- Cold weather provisions
- Grille, Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps
- License plate, front mounting provisions
- Mirrors, outside delete * Vehicle will be built without mirrors unless ordered *
- Wipers, front intermittent wet arm -inc: pulse washers
- Driver information centre -inc: fuel range, average speed, oil life, fuel used, ice warning, engine hours, average fuel economy, tachometer, maintenance reminders
- Heater and defogger -inc: front & side window defoggers
- Instrumentation, analog -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure
- Lighting, interior -inc: dome light, door handle-activated switches
- Power outlets -inc: (2) aux 12V on engine console cover
- Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free -inc: rundown protection, retained accessory pwr
- Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 124.9L
- Suspension, front independent -inc: coil springs, stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle -inc: multi-leaf springs
- Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
- Audio system, radio provisions only -inc: alarm warning chimes, radio wiring harness, radio antenna, (2) front door speakers
- Air bag deactivation switch, frontal, passenger-side (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
- Flasher, heavy duty, light emitting diode (LED),
