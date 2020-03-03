Menu
2014 GMC Savana

Commercial Cutaway VAN 177"

2014 GMC Savana

Commercial Cutaway VAN 177"

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711878
  • Stock #: TRPR6929
  • VIN: 1GD374CG9E1163333
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
This 2014 GMC Savana Commercial Cutaway is for sale today in Ottawa. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
Additional Features
  • oil life monitor
  • Body, standard
  • Transmission oil cooler, external
  • Alternator, 145 amps
  • Frame, ladder-type
  • Steering, power
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
  • Floor covering, Black rubberized-vinyl front
  • Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
  • Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
  • Bumper, front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Appearance Package or (YF1) RV Package is ordered.)
  • Cold weather provisions
  • Grille, Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps
  • License plate, front mounting provisions
  • Mirrors, outside delete * Vehicle will be built without mirrors unless ordered *
  • Wipers, front intermittent wet arm -inc: pulse washers
  • Driver information centre -inc: fuel range, average speed, oil life, fuel used, ice warning, engine hours, average fuel economy, tachometer, maintenance reminders
  • Heater and defogger -inc: front & side window defoggers
  • Instrumentation, analog -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure
  • Lighting, interior -inc: dome light, door handle-activated switches
  • Power outlets -inc: (2) aux 12V on engine console cover
  • Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free -inc: rundown protection, retained accessory pwr
  • Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 124.9L
  • Suspension, front independent -inc: coil springs, stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle -inc: multi-leaf springs
  • Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
  • Audio system, radio provisions only -inc: alarm warning chimes, radio wiring harness, radio antenna, (2) front door speakers
  • Air bag deactivation switch, frontal, passenger-side (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
  • Flasher, heavy duty, light emitting diode (LED),

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

