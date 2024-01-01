Menu
2014 GMC Sierra

210,914 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra

4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLE

2014 GMC Sierra

4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,914KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2014 GMC Sierra