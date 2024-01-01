$19,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE SIERRA CREW SLE, 4.3 V6, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,112KM
VIN 3GTU2UEH0EG409653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1164A
- Mileage 103,112 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $20595 - Myers Cadillac is just $19995!
2014 SIERRA SLE CREW CAB- BRONZE METALLIC ON BLACK, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM PACKAGE, EZ LIFT TAILGATE, 17 ALLOYS WITH NEW TIRES, FOG LIGHTS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, SHORT BOX, CRUISE, 6 SIDE STEPS, TONNEAU COVER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front/rear passengers
Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
(6) audio speakers
Safety
Onstar
Rear Vision Camera System
Rear child security locks
Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Auto locking rear differential
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
Engine, 4.3L V6 EcoTec3 with active fuel management, direct injection and variable valve timing (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction, FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol
GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lb) (Requires 4WD models and LV3 4.3L Engine.)
Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic
Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power
Cargo tie downs (4), upper
Wheel arch moldings, black
Exterior
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Door handles, body coloured
Bumper, front, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Grille surround, chrome
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Glass, deep tint, rear
Lights, front, halogen projector
Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Bumper, rear, chrome with corner steps
Lights, LED cargo box lighting
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2014 GMC Sierra 1500