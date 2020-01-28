Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,518KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4555245
  • Stock #: 19-7460A
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC5EG106534
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 174,518 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

