2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

6138231555

$26,859

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,742KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964862
  • Stock #: P0004
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC3EZ170530
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Ford

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

