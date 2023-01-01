$12,871+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725
2014 Honda Accord
Hybrid LX
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,871
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10334277
- VIN: 1HGCR6F39EA800127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 304,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETIED AND READY TO GO...HYBRID .AUTOMATIC...COLD A/C...ALL THE POWER OPTIONS! NEED FINANCING...WE APPROVE EVERYBODY...APPLY NOW QUICK AND EASY ONLINE AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES
Vehicle Features
