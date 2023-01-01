Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Accord

304,800 KM

Details Description Features

$12,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Hybrid LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

Hybrid LX

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1692806314
  2. 1692806385
  3. 1692806385
  4. 1692806383
  5. 1692806385
  6. 1692806385
  7. 1692806385
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,871

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
304,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334277
  • VIN: 1HGCR6F39EA800127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 304,800 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETIED AND READY TO GO...HYBRID  .AUTOMATIC...COLD A/C...ALL THE POWER OPTIONS! NEED FINANCING...WE APPROVE EVERYBODY...APPLY NOW QUICK AND EASY ONLINE AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 165,175 KM
$9,871 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Expre...
 59,988 KM
$28,871 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Savana RWD ...
 186,814 KM
$17,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory