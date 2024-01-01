Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 HONDA ACCORD EX-L FULLY LOADED ROOF, LEATHER, PRICED TO SELL! EXTRA CLEAN, ALL THE BEST FEAUTURES!  FULLY SAFETIED </p><p><span class=js-trim-text style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #64748b; font-family: "", sans-serif; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p>2013 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA MANUAL TRASMISSION! REMOVABLE TOP READY FOR SUMMER!!&nbsp; 4X4 AIR<span style="background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;">&nbsp;CONDITIONING, NICE BLACK ALLOYS, RUNNING BOARDS&nbsp; &nbsp;</span>*TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES</p><p>&nbsp;</p> data-wordcount=80>*TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES </span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: "", sans-serif; font-size: 12px;>...</span></p>

2014 Honda Accord

177,816 KM

Details Description Features

$13,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1718908408
  2. 1718908439
  3. 1718908408
  4. 1718908408
  5. 1718908439
  6. 1718908408
  7. 1718908408
  8. 1718908439
  9. 1718908439
  10. 1718908439
  11. 1718908407
  12. 1718908439
  13. 1718908439
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,816KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F83EA803075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5397
  • Mileage 177,816 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HONDA ACCORD EX-L FULLY LOADED ROOF, LEATHER, PRICED TO SELL! EXTRA CLEAN, ALL THE BEST FEAUTURES!  FULLY SAFETIED 

*TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LONGHORN 188,189 KM $24,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Kia Rio LX+ 148,464 KM $8,871 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 89,400 KM $19,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord