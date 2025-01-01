$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Sport
2014 Honda Accord
Sport
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,606KM
VIN 1HGCR2F53EA809903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,606 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Accord EX – Reliable, Fuel Efficient, and Comfortable
If you’re looking for a dependable sedan that offers style, comfort, and outstanding value, this 2014 Honda Accord EX is a great choice. Known for its reliability and smooth driving experience, the Accord continues to be one of Canada’s most trusted vehicles.
✅ Key Features:
2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC Engine – fuel-efficient & reliable
Automatic Transmission – smooth and responsive
Backup Camera – safer reversing and parking
Alloy Wheels – clean and stylish look
Power Seats, Windows, and Mirrors – convenience at your fingertips
Bluetooth & Hands-Free Connectivity – stay connected safely
Spacious Interior & Large Trunk – great for family or travel
This Accord has been well-maintained, drives great, and is ready for its next owner. Whether you need a reliable commuter or a comfortable family car, the Honda Accord delivers performance, practicality, and peace of mind.
💳 Financing Options Available! All credit types welcome.
📍 Visit us today for a test drive — this Accord won’t stay on the lot for long!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2014 Honda Accord