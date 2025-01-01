Menu
2014 Honda Accord EX – Reliable, Fuel Efficient, and Comfortable

If you're looking for a dependable sedan that offers style, comfort, and outstanding value, this 2014 Honda Accord EX is a great choice. Known for its reliability and smooth driving experience, the Accord continues to be one of Canada's most trusted vehicles.

✅ Key Features:

2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC Engine – fuel-efficient & reliable

Automatic Transmission – smooth and responsive

Backup Camera – safer reversing and parking

Alloy Wheels – clean and stylish look

Power Seats, Windows, and Mirrors – convenience at your fingertips

Bluetooth & Hands-Free Connectivity – stay connected safely

Spacious Interior & Large Trunk – great for family or travel


This Accord has been well-maintained, drives great, and is ready for its next owner. Whether you need a reliable commuter or a comfortable family car, the Honda Accord delivers performance, practicality, and peace of mind.

2014 Honda Accord

136,606 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

Sport

12956219

2014 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,606KM
VIN 1HGCR2F53EA809903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,606 KM

2014 Honda Accord EX – Reliable, Fuel Efficient, and Comfortable
If you’re looking for a dependable sedan that offers style, comfort, and outstanding value, this 2014 Honda Accord EX is a great choice. Known for its reliability and smooth driving experience, the Accord continues to be one of Canada’s most trusted vehicles.
✅ Key Features:
2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC Engine – fuel-efficient & reliable
Automatic Transmission – smooth and responsive
Backup Camera – safer reversing and parking
Alloy Wheels – clean and stylish look
Power Seats, Windows, and Mirrors – convenience at your fingertips
Bluetooth & Hands-Free Connectivity – stay connected safely
Spacious Interior & Large Trunk – great for family or travel

This Accord has been well-maintained, drives great, and is ready for its next owner. Whether you need a reliable commuter or a comfortable family car, the Honda Accord delivers performance, practicality, and peace of mind.
💳 Financing Options Available! All credit types welcome.
📍 Visit us today for a test drive — this Accord won’t stay on the lot for long!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
