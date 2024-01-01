$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
157,323KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F46EH039819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,323 KM
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
2014 Honda Civic