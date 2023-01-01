$16,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic Coupe
2DR MAN SI
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 160,336 KM
Vehicle Description
--HFP PACKAGE--
--2 SETS OF TIRES/RIMS--
--NAVIGATION--SUNROOF--BACK UP CAMERA--
--205 HP 6-SPEED MANUAL--
--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 54 MONTHS OAC--
This Civic Si HFP has just landed and has tons of eyeball and very responsibly driven and maintained. New front brakes done this year along with rear calipers, newer Pirelli winter tires that were recently installed along side the set of OEM alloy wheels with Kumho Ecsta tires in very good shape!
Drives super tight and true. No modifications and yes, FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ! Terms up to 54 months OAC available on this unit.
Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!
