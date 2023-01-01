Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>--HFP PACKAGE--</strong></p><p><strong>--2 SETS OF TIRES/RIMS--</strong></p><p><strong>--NAVIGATION--SUNROOF--BACK UP CAMERA--</strong></p><p><strong>--205 HP 6-SPEED MANUAL--</strong></p><p><strong>--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 54 MONTHS OAC--</strong></p><p> </p><p>This Civic Si HFP has just landed and has tons of eyeball and very responsibly driven and maintained. New front brakes done this year along with rear calipers, newer Pirelli winter tires that were recently installed along side the set of OEM alloy wheels with Kumho Ecsta tires in very good shape!</p><p>Drives super tight and true. No modifications  and yes, FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ! Terms up to 54 months OAC available on this unit.</p><p> </p><p>Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!</p>

2014 Honda Civic Coupe

160,336 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic Coupe

2DR MAN SI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic Coupe

2DR MAN SI

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1700861298
  2. 1700861299
  3. 1700861298
  4. 1700861299
  5. 1700861298
  6. 1700861299
  7. 1700861299
  8. 1700861298
  9. 1700861298
  10. 1700861298
  11. 1700861298
  12. 1700861299
  13. 1700861298
  14. 1700861298
  15. 1700861298
  16. 1700861297
  17. 1700861298
  18. 1700861298
  19. 1700861298
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A54EH100369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 160,336 KM

Vehicle Description

--HFP PACKAGE--

--2 SETS OF TIRES/RIMS--

--NAVIGATION--SUNROOF--BACK UP CAMERA--

--205 HP 6-SPEED MANUAL--

--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 54 MONTHS OAC--

 

This Civic Si HFP has just landed and has tons of eyeball and very responsibly driven and maintained. New front brakes done this year along with rear calipers, newer Pirelli winter tires that were recently installed along side the set of OEM alloy wheels with Kumho Ecsta tires in very good shape!

Drives super tight and true. No modifications  and yes, FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ! Terms up to 54 months OAC available on this unit.

 

Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 219,392 KM $7,577 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic SI for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Honda Civic SI 187,030 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Kia Forte LX 99,900 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic Coupe