Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Compare at $16475 - Our Price is just $15995! <br> <br> Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 92,900 kms. Its crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$413.32</b> monthly with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2014 Honda CR-V

92,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda CR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,900KM
VIN 2HKRM4H52EH103238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $16475 - Our Price is just $15995!

Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 92,900 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $413.32 monthly with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline - Low Mileage for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline - Low Mileage 53,270 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Veloster N DCT - Navigation - Android Auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai Veloster N DCT - Navigation - Android Auto 42,884 KM $33,073 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, POWER LIFTGATE 56,101 KM $22,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V