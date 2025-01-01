Menu
CERTIFIED!!! LOW KMS!! EX All-wheel drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

2014 Honda CR-V

132,820 KM

$16,878

+ tax & licensing
12420669

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,878

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,820KM
VIN 2HKRM4H52EH108262

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,820 KM

CERTIFIED!!! LOW KMS!! EX All-wheel drive w/ sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$16,878

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Honda CR-V