<p>Introducing the 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX Automatic, the perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability. Equipped with all-wheel drive, this SUV is ready to conquer any road, rain or shine. The EX trim offers an abundance of features, including a power moonroof, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety. The smooth and efficient automatic transmission allows for a seamless driving experience, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Whether youre tackling daily commutes or weekend adventures, the 2014 Honda CR-V has got you covered. Dont just take our word for it, come take a test drive and experience the #HondaCRV for yourself today. #AdventureReady #ReliableRide #EfficientTravel.</p>

2014 Honda CR-V

217,624 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

12874313

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,624KM
VIN 2HKRM4H51EH119480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-680-XXXX

613-680-4171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2014 Honda CR-V