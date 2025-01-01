$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA5894
- Mileage 172,705 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 HONDA CR-V AWD 5DR EX – RELIABLE & SPACIOUS SUV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! WELL-MAINTAINED AND KNOWN FOR EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY, COMFORT, AND DURABILITY ! GREAT FOR FAMILIES OR DAILY COMMUTES – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-822-2725