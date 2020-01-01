Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



Compare at $15347 - Our Price is just $14900!



For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Manotick.



In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 86714 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.96 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.