Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

128,763 KM

Details Description Features

$18,249

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,249

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

  1. 9211627
  2. 9211627
  3. 9211627
  4. 9211627
  5. 9211627
  6. 9211627
  7. 9211627
  8. 9211627
  9. 9211627
  10. 9211627
  11. 9211627
  12. 9211627
  13. 9211627
  14. 9211627
  15. 9211627
  16. 9211627
  17. 9211627
  18. 9211627
  19. 9211627
  20. 9211627
  21. 9211627
  22. 9211627
  23. 9211627
  24. 9211627
  25. 9211627
  26. 9211627
  27. 9211627
  28. 9211627
Contact Seller

$18,249

+ taxes & licensing

128,763KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9211627
  • Stock #: 23-1626B
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H59EH133921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $18796 - Our Price is just $18249!

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 128,763 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.37 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Chevrolet Volt LT
 88,399 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 12,051 KM
$79,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 17,147 KM
$57,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory