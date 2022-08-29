$18,249+ tax & licensing
$18,249
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
128,763KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211627
- Stock #: 23-1626B
- VIN: 2HKRM4H59EH133921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $18796 - Our Price is just $18249!
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 128,763 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.37 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
