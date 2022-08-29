Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

186,807 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2014 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

186,807KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9288106
  • Stock #: 22-0426
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H30EH111840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean one owner AWD. Equipped with BlueTooth, USB/AUX ports, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, keyless entry and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Sync
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat

