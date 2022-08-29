2014 Honda CR-V

$14,980 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 8 0 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9288106

9288106 Stock #: 22-0426

22-0426 VIN: 2HKRM4H30EH111840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 186,807 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Side Curtain Airbags 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Side Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster tilt steering SECURITY ALARM CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Rear Window Wiper Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Sync Fuel Data Centre USB Fold Down Rear Seat

