Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Honda Fit

60,878 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Fit

LX REBUILT TITLE

Watch This Vehicle
11959176

2014 Honda Fit

LX REBUILT TITLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1732653179
  2. 1732653179
  3. 1732653179
  4. 1732653179
  5. 1732653179
  6. 1732653179
  7. 1732653179
  8. 1732653179
  9. 1732653179
  10. 1732653179
  11. 1732653179
  12. 1732653179
  13. 1732653179
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,878KM
Good Condition
VIN LUCGE8H53E3004897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 118
  • Mileage 60,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Ottawa, ON
2007 Hyundai Sonata 140,586 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 121,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 118,523 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Fit