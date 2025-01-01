Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Honda Odyssey

143,239 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12558416

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1748040128
  2. 1748040128
  3. 1748040128
  4. 1748040126
  5. 1748040128
  6. 1748040126
  7. 1748040128
  8. 1748040126
  9. 1748040124
  10. 1748040126
  11. 1748040128
  12. 1748040129
  13. 1748040127
  14. 1748040127
  15. 1748040126
  16. 1748040126
  17. 1748040128
  18. 1748040125
  19. 1748040127
  20. 1748040186
  21. 1748040187
  22. 1748040186
  23. 1748040185
  24. 1748040187
  25. 1748040187
  26. 1748040187
  27. 1748040187
  28. 1748040186
  29. 1748040186
  30. 1748040186
  31. 1748040187
  32. 1748040187
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,239KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H94EB501142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 143,239 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring 143,239 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 186,062 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru ASCENT Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Subaru ASCENT Touring 178,135 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2014 Honda Odyssey