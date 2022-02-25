$24,998+ tax & licensing
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2014 Honda Pilot
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $229 B/W
97,535KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8442990
- Stock #: 22-0235A
- VIN: 5FNYF4H57EB503302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25998 - Our Live Market Price is just $24998!
If a stylish, useful, and trouble-free ride is what youre after, well - ladies and gentlemen, this is your Pilot speaking, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 97,535 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.10 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8