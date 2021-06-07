2014 Hyundai Accent

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 7 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7251962

7251962 Stock #: 01063

01063 VIN: KMHCT4AE5EU708312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,762 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.