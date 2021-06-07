Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

89,762 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

GL

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

89,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7251962
  • Stock #: 01063
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE5EU708312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,762 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Heated Seats
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available
  • Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

