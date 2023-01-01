$10,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-277-6455
2014 Hyundai Accent
2014 Hyundai Accent
GLS 4-Door
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-277-6455
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
107,375KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9754408
- Stock #: 83
- VIN: KMHCT4AE1EU678516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 83
- Mileage 107,375 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7