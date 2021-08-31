Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

119,968 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7762878
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8EH516080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,968 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L
L/100Km City: 7.3
L/100Km Hwy: 5.2

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

