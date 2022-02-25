Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

613-596-1515

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .

An effectively mild yet striking design makes the 2014 Hyundai Elantra very attractive and wanted. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

