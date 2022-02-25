$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Used
- Listing ID: 8283426
- Stock #: 22-8743A
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE8EH473165
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-8743A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
An effectively mild yet striking design makes the 2014 Hyundai Elantra very attractive and wanted. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
