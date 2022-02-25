$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2014 Hyundai Elantra
2014 Hyundai Elantra
Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
123,697KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8312106
- Stock #: X3002A
- VIN: KMHDH4AH8EU118248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,697 KM
Vehicle Description
2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .
Great trunk space and excellent passenger legroom is what makes this 2014 Hyundai Elantra stand out. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.This sedan has 123,697 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1