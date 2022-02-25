Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra

123,697 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,697KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8312106
  • Stock #: X3002A
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH8EU118248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .

Great trunk space and excellent passenger legroom is what makes this 2014 Hyundai Elantra stand out. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.This sedan has 123,697 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 13,292 KM
$51,500 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 375 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV...
 17,296 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory