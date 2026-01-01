Menu
Account
Sign In
*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

123,864 KM

Details Description

$11,745

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
14453170

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T PREMIUM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$11,745

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
123,864KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA2EG201357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261044
  • Mileage 123,864 KM

Vehicle Description

*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 JUST LANDED!! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 JUST LANDED!! 32,516 KM $29,364 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD 168,264 KM $17,883 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT AWD 91,786 KM $36,218 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,745

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe