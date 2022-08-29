Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

169,404 KM

Details Description Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD **HEATED STEERING WHEEL & LOADED**

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T AWD 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD **HEATED STEERING WHEEL & LOADED**

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

169,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9240064
  • Stock #: 50
  • VIN: 5xyzudla1eg207828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,404 KM

Vehicle Description

This SUV has tons of upgrades like AWD and features heated seats and heated steering wheel! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Santa Fe and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less! 


Fully Certified

Heated Steering Wheel

2.0L Turbo Engine

Heated Seats

All Wheel Drive

Keyless Entry

Alloy Rims

Power Locks and Windows

Backup Sensors

Bluetooth

Cruise Control

CARFAX Available

Trade-ins Welcome

Financing Available




Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

