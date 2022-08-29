$14,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-277-6455
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T AWD 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T AWD **HEATED STEERING WHEEL & LOADED**
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-277-6455
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9240064
- Stock #: 50
- VIN: 5xyzudla1eg207828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,404 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has tons of upgrades like AWD and features heated seats and heated steering wheel! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Santa Fe and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!
Fully Certified
Heated Steering Wheel
2.0L Turbo Engine
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Entry
Alloy Rims
Power Locks and Windows
Backup Sensors
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
CARFAX Available
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.