2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

77,264 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,264KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9357586
  Stock #: 46
  VIN: 5xyzudlb6eg195457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 46
  • Mileage 77,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-XXXX

613-277-6455

