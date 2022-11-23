2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 7 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9372229

9372229 Stock #: P1012A

P1012A VIN: KM8SM4HF1EU047871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,763 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.