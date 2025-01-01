Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>>>11900 +TAX + LICENSING>></p><p>>>ACCIDENT FREE>></p><p>>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>></p><p>FULLY LOADED, AWD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, 2.0 TURBO 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A.VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATIOM AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

159,609 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.0T SE, AWD, POWER GROUP, REARVIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
13073818

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.0T SE, AWD, POWER GROUP, REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1760541357
  2. 1760541358
  3. 1760541357
  4. 1760541358
  5. 1760541354
  6. 1760541358
  7. 1760541357
  8. 1760541356
  9. 1760541358
  10. 1760541355
  11. 1760541357
  12. 1760541357
  13. 1760541356
  14. 1760541354
  15. 1760541353
  16. 1760541356
  17. 1760541355
  18. 1760541358
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,609KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA5EG207170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,609 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>11900 +TAX + LICENSING>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

FULLY LOADED, AWD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, 2.0 TURBO 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A.VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATIOM AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C 338,349 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE, AWD, POWER GROUP, REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE, AWD, POWER GROUP, REARVIEW CAMERA 159,609 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE 101,794 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport