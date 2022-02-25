Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

121,159 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

SE

SE

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,159KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8287089
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA6EG162823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

